23-year-old mom records herself burning infant son

Posted April 19, 2017 2:26 pm by Comments (1)

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after she allegedly sent videos and pictures of her abusing one-year-old son to the boy’s father.

The Texas, United States resident mom, Janelle Peterkin, is accused of stuffing a plastic bag in her son’s mouth and covering his head with the plastic bag and then tying it in a knot, according to court documents.

PEOPLE magazine reports that the abuse took place on March 13 as she sat in her car with the child.

Winasbet.com

Janelle also allegedly burned the boy with a lit cigarette while she filmed him.

Investigators later viewed photos and videos of the alleged abuse, according to court documents.

The Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office said Janelle admitted to sending the footage as an act of spite, to show her ex-boyfriend that he did not care enough about their baby.

An order of protection was issued on Monday, mandating she not be within 200 feet of the child, who is now living with Janelle’s mother.

She was released on $ 15,000 bond, while her next court appearance is May 15.

She has not entered a plea to her three charges and has not retained an attorney, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The boy’s aunt, who is the sister of Janelle’s ex-boyfriend, says Janelle sent more than 30 videos to her ex-boyfriend on April 13.

“In one video, she spat in his face twice,” the aunt alleges. “She put a cigarette lighter to his hand and he was screaming. Janelle then said, ‘Blame your daddy and his new girlfriend.’”

“Some of the videos he (the baby) was just crying. He is screaming at the top of his lungs,” the aunt alleged.

One response to 23-year-old mom records herself burning infant son

  1. andy dangana April 19th, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    she is a wick female beast made for hell

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mother tortures her 1-year-old son by putting a plastic bag over his head and burning him because his father has a new girlfriend (video) A mother in Houston, Texas has been charged to court for torturing her child for three hours straight because she...
  2. Video: Disturbing footage shows elderly woman abusing infant in South Africa A 68-year-old woman believed to be a child carer, was caught on cellphone footage, putting her hand over a struggling infant’s...
  3. Man accused of killing 18 year old gf & burning her 3yr old son alive Prudencio Ramirez stands accused of killing his 18 year old girlfriend and her three year old son in Washington State....
  4. 27-Year Old Romanian Woman Who Cut Her New Born Into Two For Looking Like Her Lover Jailed For 18 Years A Romanian woman who murdered her newborn son, before cutting the corpse in half and removing the baby’s intestines, because...
  5. Nigerian Arrested For Force Feeding A Baby To Death A crying baby woke up a napping nanny who then force-fed the child until the child became unresponsive and died,...
  6. Is This Child Abuse? (Pictured) I grew up watching mothers feed their babies like this, and I always felt uncomfortable with it. Even me, I...
  7. Mum, 17 year old boyfriend and his brother arrested after police find burned body of 4-year-old son A Chicago mum, Alyssa Garcia, 27, along with her 17-year-old boyfriend and his brother, Christian Camarena, 19, have all been...
  8. Texas mum charged after her 3-year-old son was shot in the chest by her sister A 20-year-old South Texas mother was arrested this week after her 3-year-old son was shot in the chest with a...
  9. Mom abandons her 8-year-old special needs son at a Hospital for being rude 36 year old mother, from Utah, Kathy Sherrer, with four special needs children, left her 8-year-old son with special needs...
  10. 24 year old Teacher impregnated by her 13 year old student A 24-year-old teacher, Alexandria Vera, has been accused of having sex with a 13 year old, eighth grade student.Vera claims that...

< YOHAIG home