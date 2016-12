Femi Makinde, Osogbo The corpse of a 400 level student of the College of Education, Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesa Campus, Miss. Rofiat Adebisi, who went missing since last week has been found in Iragbiji in Osun State. Our correspondent gathered on Wednesday that the corpse was found in Iragbiji last Friday and the police […]

The post 400 level UNIOSUN student found dead in Iragbiji appeared first on Punch Newspapers.