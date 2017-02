Ted Odogwu, Kano A 50-year old resident of Wallawa quarters in Kabo Local Government Area of Kano, Tukur Mohammed, has been arraigned before a Kano Chief Magistrate’s Court for sexually assaulting a 15-year old girl. The police said the father of four asked his victim to accompany him to his farm where he forcefully had […]

The post 50-year-old man rapes, impregnates 15-year-old girl appeared first on Punch Newspapers.