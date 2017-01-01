90-year-old Queen Elizabeth misses second church service with heavy cold

Posted January 1, 2017 10:26 am by Comments

Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a New Year’s Day church service because of a lingering “heavy cold” that also forced her to stay at home on Christmas Day, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The 90-year-old monarch, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England, will not join other members of the royal family […]

The post 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth misses second church service with heavy cold appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Queen Elizabeth to miss Christmas church service Queen Elizabeth II is to miss the Christmas Day church service attended by the British royal family as she continues...
  2. Queen Elizabeth hails unsung heroes in Christmas speech Queen Elizabeth II hailed inspirational unsung heroes in her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth on Sunday, as a heavy...
  3. Not all of us can do great things but … – Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II hailed inspirational unsung heroes in her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth on Sunday, as a heavy...
  4. Queen May Be Too Ill To Attend Church On New Year’s Day, With Decision Expected This Morning The Queen may miss the annual New Year’s Day church service at Sandringham, with a decision expected to be taken...
  5. Range Rover customises convertible SUV for Queen Elizabeth British carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, on Thursday unveiled a brand new convertible Range Rover it customised for the Queen of...
  6. Two-year-old child stolen during church service Samson Folarin The family members of a two-year-old, Chijindu Felix, are in distress over the disappearance of the child during...
  7. Queen Elizabeth heads for Christmas break after illness (FILES) This file photo taken on June 11, 2016 shows (L-R) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of...
  8. Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter loses baby Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest granddaughter has lost her baby, a spokeswoman for Zara and Mike Tindall said Saturday. The couple...
  9. Highlights of 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth II’s reign (FILES) This file photo taken on March 14, 2016 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as she arrives to attend a...
  10. Queen Elizabeth to become Britain’s longest serving monarch Anti-monarchist group, Republic, said the Queen’s long reign was a reason for reform not celebration. The post Queen Elizabeth to...

< YOHAIG home