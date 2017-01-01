90-year-old Queen Elizabeth misses second church service with heavy cold
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a New Year’s Day church service because of a lingering “heavy cold” that also forced her to stay at home on Christmas Day, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The 90-year-old monarch, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England, will not join other members of the royal family […]
