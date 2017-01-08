Abandoned twins named Testimony, Destiny, leave hospital

Arukaino Umukoro The twin babies abandoned by their mother at Felken Maternity Centre in Shomolu area of Lagos State have been christened, Testimony and Destiny by their father. This was disclosed by the stepmother of the twins, Mrs. Oluwabunmi Adeyemi, in an interview with our correspondent. She said the baby girls were so named because […]

