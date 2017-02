The Commissioner for Sports in Abia, Chief Chinwe Nwanganga, said on Saturday that the state government would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with an American firm to fully develop Nsulu Games Village. Nwanganga said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Umuahia, while speaking on efforts of the present administration to […]

The post Abia govt set to revive Nsulu Games Village appeared first on Punch Newspapers.