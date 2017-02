Ebere Uzoukwa, Umuahia The Abia State Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku, has said that the N3bn monthly wage bill inherited from the past administration is not sustainable hence practical measures are being taken to reduce the wage bill. The commissioner, who stated this in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH in Umuahia on Tuesday, said […]

