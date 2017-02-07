Absence of prosecution witness stalls Dokpesi’s case

Posted February 7, 2017 10:26 am by Comments

The ongoing trial of former Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi before the Federal High Court Abuja was stalled on Tuesday due to the absence of prosecution witness. Dokpesi and his company were docked on charges bordering on receiving N2.1bn from the office of the former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, for […]

The post Absence of prosecution witness stalls Dokpesi’s case appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Prosecution witness’ absence stalls Ejigbo sodomy trial Lagos—The failure to produce the prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of ten persons charged in connection with the Ejigbo...
  2. Prosecution witness absence stalls Saraki’s trial at CCT The absence of prosecution witness stalled proceedings in the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct...
  3. Prosecution witness absence stalls Ejigbo torture suspects’ trial The trial of leaders of Oba Morufu International Market, Ejigbo , Lagos, alleged to have tortured Julian Agoma and two...
  4. Prosecution witness absence stalls Nyako’s trial The absence of a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Adamawa State governor, Murtala Nyako, over alleged N40...
  5. Alleged False Asset Declaration: Absence Of Witness Stalls Continuation Of Saraki’s Trial The trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged false assets...
  6. Ejigbo sodomy: Absence of police witness stalls proceedings The absence of the police witness stalled further trial of the leaders of Oba Morufu International market charged for torturing...
  7. Ejigbo torture: Witness’ absence stalls trial The absence of a witness stalled the trial of leaders of the Oba Morufu International Market, Ejigbo, Lagos.  The traders...
  8. How Dokpesi collected N2.1b from Dasuki without any contract, say witness   A former Director, Administration and Finance, Office of the National Security Adviser, Shuaibu Salisu Abdulmalik, Tuesday told a Federal...
  9. Biafra: Magistrate’s absence stalls ruling in case against Kanu The planned ruling on the whether or not the Federal Government could withdraw the charge it filed against Biafra agitator...
  10. Dariye: Absence of defence witness stalls trial The trial of former governor of Plateau, Chief Joshua Dariye, was on Friday stalled in an FCT High Court Gudu,...

< YOHAIG home