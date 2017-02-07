The ongoing trial of former Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi before the Federal High Court Abuja was stalled on Tuesday due to the absence of prosecution witness. Dokpesi and his company were docked on charges bordering on receiving N2.1bn from the office of the former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, for […]

The post Absence of prosecution witness stalls Dokpesi’s case appeared first on Punch Newspapers.