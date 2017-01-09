Abuja airport closure: FAAN to increase capacity of Kaduna airport

Posted January 9, 2017 2:26 pm by Comments

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says it will increase the capacity of the Kaduna International Airport to handle the rise in human and cargo traffic to Kaduna when the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja closes for repairs. It will be recalled that the Federal Government recently announced the closure of the Abuja airport for […]

The post Abuja airport closure: FAAN to increase capacity of Kaduna airport appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FEC Approves Abuja Airport Closure For Repairs The Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja will be officially closed for six weeks to enable repair works on the runway...
  2. Kaduna: Following closure Airport users assured of protection The Federal Government has assured of adequate security for passengers that would be using Kaduna Airport during the closure of...
  3. Niger Govt Offers Minna Airport as Alternative During Closure of Abuja Airport The Niger State Government has asked the federal government to consider using the Minna airport as an alternative airport during...
  4. New security measures: FAAN advises travelers from Abuja Airport The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said  Tuesday new security measures and arrangement  being put in place at the...
  5. FAAN tightens security at Abuja airport Air traffic controllers seek repair of taxiway Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday, announced that government has introduced new...
  6. Closure of Abuja airport: Minna airport best alternative – Niger govt The federal government has announced that it would use the Kaduna airport as an alternative for the six-week closure. The...
  7. FAAN loses N40m to closure of Benin Airport – Official The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said on Sunday that it lost N40million due to the closure of the Benin...
  8. Aviation Minister Inspects Kaduna Airport The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has inspected the Kaduna International Airport ahead of the planned closure of...
  9. FAAN MD urges airport users to obey traffic rules By Lawani Mikairu Following a directive by the Federal Government that all users of the airports, including VIPs must abide...
  10. FAAN targets 30m passengers on completion of Airport terminal — Official The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it is targeting to handle 30 million passengers traffic after completion of...

< YOHAIG home