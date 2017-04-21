Abuja civil servant gives birth to quintuplets, family asks for support

Samson Folarin

The National Hospital, Abuja, became a cynosure of all eyes after a couple, Mr. Imudia Uduehi and Mrs. Oluwakemi Uduehi, welcomed a set of quintuplets.

Residents of the community and other well-meaning Nigerians were reported to have paid visits to the five baby girls and their mother, donating cash and baby materials.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the couple, who are both graduates of Computer Science, University of Ilorin, Kwara State, got married in December, 2015.

While Imudia, who hails from Ekpoma, Edo State, had yet to get a stable job, his wife worked with the Nigerian Population Commission, Abuja.

Oluwakemi, an indigene of Kwara State, was said to have become pregnant with the babies some months after their marriage.

She was reportedly delivered of the babies by specialists at the national hospital through a caesarean section when the pregnancy reached eight months.

The 29-year-old told our correspondent on Thursday that she never planned to have the quintuplets.

She said, “I met my husband on campus because we both studied Computer Science. Some months after we got married, I had an abdominal pain and when we went to the hospital, the doctor dismissed it as morning sickness. He, however, encouraged us to go for a test.

“The result of the test showed I was two months pregnant. We later decided to do a scan of the pregnancy and we were told I had five babies in my womb. I could not believe it.

“I went to the national hospital where it was also confirmed.”

The 29-year-old said she immediately contacted her father, a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and some other close friends to begin prayer and fasting for her, which paid off as she gave birth safely.

Oluwakemi said she was not worried that the babies had the same sex, adding that her family was not having any more babies.

Our correspondent learnt that her husband, Imudia, did not have a stable job despite graduating with a second class upper from UNILORIN.

The 35-year-old told PUNCH Metro that a non-governmental organisation he worked with was out of project, adding that he needed a job that would help him carry his new responsibility.

He said, “We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations and other philanthropists to support us. I believe children are blessings from God and although they are coming at a difficult time, I believe they will bring change to this country.”

The Head of Department, Management Information Services, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Tayo Hasstrup, told our correspondent that the babies were delivered on April 12, 2017, adding that they were in good condition.

He said, “Their mother didn’t register with us at the initial stage. But she later came because we have the facility and equipment for such a thing. She had the babies through a caesarean section.

“The medical team that carried out the operation was led by Dr Bunmi Ladipo. The babies are doing well and are being monitored by a consultant, Dr Lami Audu. The operation was stress-free. It didn’t take a long time. It was a successful caesarean section.”

Haastrup noted that people had been donating to the babies, adding that the couple were also not charged any bill.

“The wife is on the National Health Insurance Scheme which covers her delivery. The Chief Medical Director, in his magnanimity, also said the hospital should wave any other bill they incur,” he added.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the babies were christened on Wednesday.

There names are: Ainose, Grace, Oluwanifemi;Eseose Oluwafemifayo, Peace; Osejade, Oluwafifehansimi, Blessing; Obehi, Goodness, Oluwaferanmi; and Omose, Oluwafirefunmi, Mercy.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com