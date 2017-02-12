Stanley Opara Access Bank Plc has finally divested from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited following a directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria. This development, it was learnt, was in compliance with the CBN regulation on the scope of banking activities and ancillary matters No.3, 2010. The Board of Directors of the bank had also […]

The post Access Bank divests from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.