Accidental discharge: ‘Security operative not attached to Villa’

Posted January 6, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Thursday said the security operative involved in the accidental discharge recorded on Wednesday was not attached to the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement made available to journalists. Shehu said the security agent was […]

