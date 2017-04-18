ACF reaffirms resolve to ensure peace in Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday reaffirmed its resolve to ensure peace reign supreme in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

The forum gave the assurance while fielding questions from State House correspondents after its delegation met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The delegation presented its road map for peace, unity and development of Northern Nigeria to the Federal government.

The Deputy Chairman of ACF, Alhaji Musa Kwande, who represented its Chairman, former IG-P Ibrahim Coomassie, said the forum was consulting with relevant stakeholders to organise the Northern Nigeria security summit.

“We are organising Northern Nigeria security summit which involves the Presidency, National Assembly, state governments, security organisations and diplomats.

“We are here to inform the Vice President of our plan because the security of this nation is very important.

“You know we have a lot of problems, North-East, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and so on.

“We have to find the solution to the problems that we are facing in this country, not only in the North but in some parts of the country.

“We must be in peace.

“That is why we came to inform the Vice President of our intention to organise Northern Nigeria Security Summit,’’ he said.

Kwande said ACF had contributed to the peace, stability and development of the Northern people and indeed all Nigerians through dialogue and mediation, and would not relent in its effort.

He said the road map for peace was still relevant to the country’s current situation.

The ACF chief hailed the federal government for stemming the aggression of the Boko Haram insurgency, but noted that other disturbing forms of insecurity such as cattle rustling, communal clashes and ethno-religious conflicts should be tackled.

“It is our conviction that security is of paramount importance and the driver of economic development, hence security must be accorded the utmost priority,’’ he added.

NAN.