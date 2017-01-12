Adamawa student to spend 12 years in jail

Hindi Livinus, Yola An enraged lover, Luka Shuaibu, who attempted to slit the throat of his girlfriend, following suspicion of unfaithfulness, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for attempted murder and causing grievous bodily hurt. Shuaibu, a diploma student in the Department of Tourism and Leisure Management, Adamawa State Polytechnic, jolted the public in […]

The post Adamawa student to spend 12 years in jail appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

