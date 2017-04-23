Address unemployment through agriculture, OPS urges govt

Posted April 23, 2017 6:26 am by Comments

Anna Okon

The Organised Private Sector has advised the Federal Government to exploit agriculture, entertainment, creative arts, technology solutions, e-commerce and other productive sectors to tame the rising rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Besides, the OPS attributed the youth unemployment in the country to social and economic issues that needed full support of all tiers of government and the private sector to address.

Winasbet.com

Its position was made known during the opening ceremony of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2017 Mentoring Programme.

In her opening remarks during the event, the President, LCCI, Dr. Nike Akande, said that the growing unemployment rate in the country was worrisome for the chamber, adding that one of the associated challenges in countries with high population growth was rising youth unemployment.

She noted that figures from the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that unemployment was highest among Nigerian youths, saying that the figure was by far higher than the average unemployment rate of 29.8 per cent at third quarter of 2016.

According to her, the mentoring programme was aimed at supporting government initiatives towards reducing unemployment rate in the country.

She suggested that the federal and state governments should come up with policies that would help to make the youths employers of labour, adding that the youths needed the full support of the government to turn commercial ideas into marketable business.

“Government should aid the chamber in empowering more youths to get engaged in viable sectors like agriculture, entertainment, creative arts, technology solutions, e-commerce and other productive sectors,” she stated.

Copyright PUNCH.               
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I am worried over youth unemployment-Kwara govt Kwara Government has expressed concern over the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country. Senior special assistant to Governor,  Abdulfatah...
  2. Amosun markets agriculture, housing, hospitality, ICT as alternative to unemployment Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State yesterday marketed potentials in agriculture, hospitality, housing and ICT sub-sectors of the economy as...
  3. Unemployment: South-South Chambers to train over 50,000 youths Irked by the increase in unemployment rate and consequently inbreed of youth restiveness, Forum of South-South Chambers of Commerce, Industry,...
  4. Youth unemployment, a time bomb –Foundation Jesusegun Alagbe A non-governmental organisation, Whekubi Foundation, has described youth unemployment in the country as a time bomb. As of...
  5. Unemployment crisis worse than NBS new statistics — Expert The former Federal Office of Statistics, now National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has been calculating employment/unemployment statistics to guide policy...
  6. Analyzing Ikpeazu’s fight against unemployment in Abia One of the most critical problems facing Nigeria as a country is unemployment, especially considering its population of over 180million...
  7. Nigeria’s unemployment rate is time bomb, says NECA The Director-General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Segun Oshinowo, has warned that if the high rate of unemployment in the...
  8. Federal Govt tackles unemployment with N10b ‘YES’ project THROUGH the Bank of Industry (BoI), the Federal Government has taken a bold step to tackle unemployment. It launched a...
  9. Ondo State to tackle unemployment through agriculture Ondo State Government said it had mapped out strategies to reduce the rate of unemployment among youths through agriculture. Mrs...
  10. ‘Focus on skills acquisition to reduce unemployment’ To drive down the country’s rising youth unemployment figures, Pearson, the world’s largest education company, says it is imperative for...

< YOHAIG home