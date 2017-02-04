AFCON 2017: Cameroon, Egypt set for Cup final showdown

Posted February 4, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

Cameroon and Egypt are both aiming to cap remarkable revivals by winning the Africa Cup of Nations when they meet in a final that few thought possible in Libreville on Sunday evening. These are two of the most successful nations in the 60-year history of the competition, with Egypt unrivalled on seven titles and Cameroon, […]

