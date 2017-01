Nigeria Football Federation 1st vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi, talks about issues ranging from football events of 2016, NFF’s desire to bring back football’s glory days, his foundation and more in this interview with ’TANA AIYEJINA How would you review Nigerian football in 2016? The year had its ups and downs. I think the ups are […]

The post Afcon absence will spur NFF in 2017 — Akinwunmi appeared first on Punch Newspapers.