A timely substitution and a stroke of luck helped Burkina Faso to a 2-0 triumph over Tunisia Saturday in the first Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final. Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte introduced giant striker Aristide Bance on 76 minutes as a tight, physical last-eight clash seemed destined for extra time. Within five minutes Bance broke the […]

