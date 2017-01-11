After 10-year absence, wife secures divorce from US-based husband

One Omolara Lateef on Wednesday approached an Agodi-Ibadan Grade `C’ Customary Court, asking it to dissolve her 15-year marriage to her US-based-husband, Lamidi Lateef. Omolara told the court that Lamidi had abandoned her and the three children of the marriage for 10 years, saying she was tired of waiting. The plaintiff, a fashion designer, also […]

