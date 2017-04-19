Ahmadu Chanchangi buried in Kaduna

The remains of Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi, a foremost businessman and philanthropist, has been buried in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the 82-year-old Chanchangi, wo died after protracted illness.

The funeral prayer was led by Dr Ahmad Gumi before the deceased was buried at the Tudun-Wada Cemetery in Kaduna.

The deceased who owned chains of businesses including Chanchangi Airlines, is survived by two wives and 33 children.

Among the children is Rufai Ahmed-Chanchangi, a member of the House of Representatives.

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Murkhtar Yero and Alhaji Sani Dauda, Chairman Peugeot Automobile, were among those who attended the funeral prayer.

