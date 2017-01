President of Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive (Africa) Mitchel Obi is delighted the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has been granted a full membership of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. The fifth edition of the competition is expected to hold on May 13 in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of […]

The post AIPS pledges support for Okpekpe race appeared first on Punch Newspapers.