Aisha Buhari arrives in Nigeria, President still expected

Posted February 12, 2017

OLALEKAN ADETAYO and LEKE BAIYEWU Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Saturday returned to Abuja from Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah or Lesser Hajj. A statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, explained that Mrs. Buhari arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja […]

The post Aisha Buhari arrives in Nigeria, President still expected appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

