Aisha Buhari arrives in Nigeria, President still expected
OLALEKAN ADETAYO and LEKE BAIYEWU Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Saturday returned to Abuja from Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah or Lesser Hajj. A statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, explained that Mrs. Buhari arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja […]
