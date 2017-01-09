AJC tennis qualifiers: Igbinovia makes squad

Thirteen-year-old Wilson Igbinovia has sealed his place in the squad to represent Nigeria at  the 2017 ITF/CAT African Junior Championship Zonal Qualifiers scheduled to hold in Lome,  Togo,  from January 11 to  21. Other players  who will be in the 15-nation tournament alongside the quartet of Oyinlomo Quadri, Marylove Edward, Michael Osewa and David Dariwaye, […]

