Aje Kun Iya: Melaye mocks Babachir in new victory tweet

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, on Wednesday took to Twitter to mock the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal.

The Presidency had yesterday announced the immediate suspension of Lawal in connection with fraud in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North-East.

Reacting with an “Aje Kun Iya” tweet, Melaye had posted in Yoruba, “Babachir Lawal. Aje ku iya nio je. Eni tio toni na ton dena deni,aje ku iya nio je. Ntoooooo“.

The Senator had first used the phrase in a victory song after he was cleared by the senate ethics committee over the legitimacy of his Ahmadu Bello University’s Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography.

See the tweet below: