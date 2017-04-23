Ajimobi mourns Isiaka Adeleke

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Sunday described the death of the first civilian governor of Osun State, Isiaka Adeleke, who was a serving senator until  his death as shocking, disheartening and sad.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Yomi Layinka, in lbadan, the governor said he received the news of Adeleke’s sudden death with shock and disbelief. He described the late senator as a celebrated and committed politician, distinguished senator, grassroots mobiliser, socialite and a great philanthropist.

The governor said, “When the news filtered in that Adeleke was dead, l was extremely shocked and amazed. I found it very difficult to believe, because he was bubbling with life when l saw him last. Senator Adeleke was one person l admired for being a fine politician who committed his life to the service of humanity and his native Ede land.

“Right from his days as the first elected governor of Osun State up till his death, he never wavered in stretching his helping hands to the poor and the needy.”

