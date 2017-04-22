Akeredolu needs time to transform Ondo –Adeyeye

Eric Dumo

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the November 2016 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Olaoluwa Adeyeye, has said that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) needs time to turn the state around and make it a model for others.

Speaking in Lagos during a motivational programme for youths, the investment lawyer said that though Akeredolu had started on the right path, he deserves some patience from the people of the state in order to put things in “proper shape.”

According to him, some recent steps taken by the present administration had stirred hope of better things to come for the entire people of Ondo. He said, “Coming into office for the first time is different from an incumbent who would have had a hang of things. Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has come into office for the very first time as the governor of Ondo State, we need to give him the benefit of time to fully appreciate and assimilate what he met on ground and set the pace for his tenure.

“He has already begun to demonstrate the tone of his term with a few remarkable strides he has taken in this short period. He has also mapped out plans on how the state is going to move forward economically.

“He recently entered into a deal with the Niger Delta Development Commission to construct a road that will connect Ondo State directly with Lagos, thereby enhancing much needed access to market for farmers as well as other added benefits. All these contribute to our belief that he will do well for the people and make Ondo a model for others if given time.”

Calling on youths to show more interest in politics, Adeyeye said that their contributions in helping to shape government’s policies was vital to the development of the country.

“The more young people we have in government, the faster we can catch up in terms of development as a nation. It is time for youths to wake up,” he said.

