Alleged brutalisation: NUT wants DSS officials prosecuted

Folashade Adebayo The leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers has called on the Federal Government to investigate the invasion of the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, Cross Rivers State, by officials of the Department of State Services. The union also condemned the alleged beating of teachers by the officials, saying that anyone found culpable […]

