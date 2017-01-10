Alleged fraud: FG to charge SAN along with Justice Ademola

Posted January 10, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Federal Government, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday, indicated its intention to amend the charges it instituted against a Federal High Court judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, and his wife, Olubowale. The lead prosecution counsel, Mr. Segun Jegede, told the trial judge, Justice Jude Okeke of a High Court […]

The post Alleged fraud: FG to charge SAN along with Justice Ademola appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Court grants Justice Ademola’s application A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Monday granted Justice Adeniyi Ademola his application for abridgement...
  2. Judicial corruption: FG applies to amend charge against Justice Ademola, wife …..as defendants seek accelerated trial By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA – The Federal Government, Monday, notified an Abuja High Court at...
  3. Lack of service stalls arraignment of Justice Ademola, wife  The planned arraignment of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, Abuja and his wife, Olabowale has been put...
  4. Trial Of Justice Ademola, Wife To Commence January 11 A Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in the Maitama area of Abuja, has abridged the hearing of a suit...
  5. Gratification: FG fails to arraign Justice Ademola, Wife files fresh charges against them From: GODWIN TSA, Abuja  The planned arraignment of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja division...
  6. Justice Ademola’s Trial Stalled In Abuja The absence of Justice Adeniyi Ademola at the FCT High Court In Abuja, has stalled his prosecution. Ademola of the...
  7. Justice Ademola, wife to be arraigned December 13 Justice Adeniyi Ademola of Federal High Court and his wife, Olubowale Ademola, would be arraigned before Justice Jude Okeke of...
  8. Justice Ademola And Wife Pleads Not Guilty To Charges A Federal High Court Judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife have been arraigned before a Federal Capital Territory High...
  9. Justice Ademola, wife deny corruption charges Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court and his wife, Olabowale, were arraigned yesterday before a High Court of...
  10. My Trial, a revenge by AGF, Malami – Justice Ademola Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, one of the judges arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS,...

< YOHAIG home