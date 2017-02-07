Alleged N2.2bn fraud: FG withdraws charges against Supreme Court Registrar, others

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Federal Government on Tuesday withdrew without giving reasons, the corruption charges it filed against the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr. Ahmed Saleh, and two other employees of the apex court. The charges were filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja barely three months […]

