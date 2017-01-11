Almost 100 inmates from Philippine jailbreak still loose

Nearly 100 inmates who escaped a week ago during the Philippines’ biggest jailbreak remain on the run with some being protected by Muslim rebels or bandits, authorities said Wednesday. One guard was killed as dozens of gunmen raided a dilapidated jail in the strife-torn south of the country, with murderers and rapists among the 158 […]

The post Almost 100 inmates from Philippine jailbreak still loose appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

