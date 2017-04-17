Amaechi to sue Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s aide for N1.25bn
Amaechi had through his lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), written to Fani-Kayode and Olayinka, claiming that he (Amaechi) had been defamed by messages on the duos Twitter timeline concerning the controversy surrounding the recovered money.
The immediate past governor of Rivers State warned that there would be stiff legal actions should Fani-Kayode and Olayinka fail to adhere to his demand over the alleged defamatory acts.
Amaechi had in the copies of the two letters dated 14th April, 2017 quoted the offensive aspect of Fani-Kayode and Olayinka respectively as, “The $ 43 million is Rotimi Amaechi’s. He owns the flat it was found in (sic) too. NIA’s story is fake news! NIA does not keep cash in minister’s flats.”
Apart from the demand for an apology from the duo to be published in five national dailies and their Twitter handle, Amaechi specifically asked for the sum of N500 million from Fani-Kayode “as compensation for the malicious and defamatory claim”.
He, however caution that the amount might increase should Fani-Kayode fail to address the situation as expected, while Olayinka was asked to also apologise in five national dailies and pay the sum of N750 million “as compensation for the malicious and defamatory claim” on his (Olayinka) Twitter handle.
