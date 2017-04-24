Amao gets Okpekpe role

organisers  of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have named  Dr. Akinwunmi Amao as the chief anti-doping officer for the  race scheduled to hold in Okpekpe in Edo State on May 13.

 The former head  of the Medical Unit of the Federal Ministry of Sports was in-charge of the doping control of  the race last year and has been retained for this year’s event.

“We are delighted to announce that Dr. Akin Amao will continue to serve as the head of the anti-doping unit for the race,” spokesman for the race  Dare Esan  said on Sunday.

“Doping issues are takening very seriously by the IAAF following damaging revelations that have greeted  athletics in the last four years and the Okpekpe race is one of the prestigious road races the IAAF have considered as an international competition in accordance with the IAAF Anti-doping rule 35.9.”

