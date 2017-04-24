Amao gets Okpekpe role

organisers of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have named Dr. Akinwunmi Amao as the chief anti-doping officer for the race scheduled to hold in Okpekpe in Edo State on May 13.

The former head of the Medical Unit of the Federal Ministry of Sports was in-charge of the doping control of the race last year and has been retained for this year’s event.

“We are delighted to announce that Dr. Akin Amao will continue to serve as the head of the anti-doping unit for the race,” spokesman for the race Dare Esan said on Sunday.

“Doping issues are takening very seriously by the IAAF following damaging revelations that have greeted athletics in the last four years and the Okpekpe race is one of the prestigious road races the IAAF have considered as an international competition in accordance with the IAAF Anti-doping rule 35.9.”

copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com