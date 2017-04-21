Ambode advises Providus Bank, others on economic growth

Oyetunji Abioye

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has challenged commercial banks in the country to facilitate economic growth by designing products for the real sector and thereby supporting made-in-Nigeria goods.

He also advised Deposit Money Banks to pay attention to the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises because they were the fastest vehicles for job creation and economic growth.

The governor spoke in Lagos while opening an ultra-modern head office building of Providus Bank, a new commercial bank, on Thursday.

He said, “I urge you, as financial intermediaries, to facilitate the growth of the economy by designing products for the real sector, thereby supporting made-in-Nigeria goods.

“I also urge you to pay special attention to the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises because these are the fastest vehicles for job creation and growing new businesses.”

Ambode, who commended the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, said the economic blueprint would go a long way in charting a course for economic recovery and growth.

He tasked the Central Bank of Nigeria to step up efforts aimed at bridging the gap between the parallel and official market exchange rates.

The governor emphasised the need to bring down the high rate of inflation and reduce interest rate, saying this would go a long way in helping companies to blossom.

Ambode said, “We have maintained a consistent programme of actively reflating the economy through massive expenditure in infrastructural development and engaging competent local contractors who in turn employ our people.

“Our Employment Trust Fund has disbursed almost N2bn in the last quarter to young entrepreneurs and artisans. We have released N16.9bn for payment of arrears to pensioners in the state between April 2016 and March 2017.

“Our Light Up Lagos initiative has given traders and artisans extended time to carry out their business as we move towards our 24/7 economy. With these actions, we have energised the economy and ensured that commercial activities continued in the state.”

Earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Providus Bank, Mr. Walter Akpani, had said the bank would focus on service excellence, cost savings, speed, transparency and innovation.

According to him, the lender will leverage technology to beat competition, saying the vision of the bank is to be the number one in service delivery.

While commending Ambode for the massive infrastructural development in the state and his efforts at enhancing ease of doing business, Akpani said the lender would come up with ideas to boost the state’s Internally-Generated Revenue.

The lender, according to the CEO, currently employs over 250 workers directly.

“We want to be a niche player and our nimble size will enhance cost saving,” he added.

He thanked the governor, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, and other dignitaries present at the event.

