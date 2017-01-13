Ambode directs schools to adopt child protection policy

Folashade Adebayo The Lagos State Government has directed schools, health facilities, orphanages and recreational centres in the state to adopt a Child Protection Policy to safeguard children against all forms of abuses. It said the adoption of the Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme of the state would protect children from poor work practices and negligent […]

The post Ambode directs schools to adopt child protection policy appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

