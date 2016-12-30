Ambode seeks improved performance from teachers

Afeez Hanafi The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi  Ambode, on Thursday asked head teachers in the state public primary schools  to be self-disciplined and strive for better academic performance of pupils.  Ambode also urged school administrators to rededicate themselves to the job and instil discipline in their teaching staff and the pupils, promising that his […]

