Simon Utebor, Yenagoa There is a strong indication that the Federal Government has offset part of the outstanding allowances owed to ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme. It was learnt that the government had paid two months out of about five months arrears of stipends owed the former agitators. A leader of Phase 3 of […]

The post Amnesty: FG settles backlog of ex-militants’ allowances appeared first on Punch Newspapers.