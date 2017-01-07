Amnesty: FG settles backlog of ex-militants’ allowances

Posted January 7, 2017 4:26 pm by Comments

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa There is a strong indication that the Federal Government has offset part of the outstanding allowances owed to ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme. It was learnt that the government had paid two months out of about five months arrears of stipends owed the former agitators. A leader of Phase 3 of […]

The post Amnesty: FG settles backlog of ex-militants’ allowances appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Former militants get two months salary The Federal Government has paid two out of the four months outstanding stipends owed former Niger Delta militants under the...
  2. FG begins direct payment of ex-militants’ stipends Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt   THE Federal Government said it had started the direct payment of three months arrears of...
  3. Amnesty office begins payment of ex-militants allowances The Presidential Amnesty Office in Abuja on Friday began the payment of outstanding allowances to ex-agitators in the Niger Delta...
  4. Ex-militants beg FG to pay outstanding stipends Simon Utebor, Yenagoa Former Niger Delta militants, under the auspices of the Second Phase Presidential Amnesty Programme, have pleaded with...
  5. Ex-militants threaten war over alleged amnesty budget slash Nosa Akenzua Niger Delta ex-agitators, under the aegis of Presidential Amnesty Phase II, on Monday threatened war over the Federal...
  6. Why ex-militants’ foreign tuition, allowances are delayed, says Amnesty office The amnesty office says the CBN is working with the Accountant-General of the Federation, to process the required cash backing...
  7. Ex-Militants Agitate For Stipends Ex-militants, under the second phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, has pleaded with the Federal Government to pay the three...
  8. Boroh appeals to ex-militants over delayed stipends The Co-ordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Mr Paul Boroh, has appealed to the ex-agitators in the Niger-Delta region to bear government...
  9. Investigate Amnesty Programme, Ex-militants Tell Buhari Ex-militants in the third phase of the Federal Government Amnesty Programme have asked Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, to launch an...
  10. FG resumes payments to ex- Niger Delta militants The Federal Government has resumed payments of cash stipends to former Niger Delta agitators as agreed under a 2009 amnesty...

< YOHAIG home