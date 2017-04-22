Amosun, Ajimobi, ARG mourn Famakinwa

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, his counterpart in Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and the Afenifere Renewal Group, have all described the death of the Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission, Mr. Dipo Famakinwa, as shocking, sudden and sad.

Amosun, while reacting to the news of Famakinwa’s death on Friday morning, said, “It is a great loss to the South-West geo-political zone and indeed the entire nation.

“His death is a blow to the regional integration efforts of the states of Western Nigeria where he had effectively created a template for regional competitiveness and optimisation.”

Ajimobi on his part, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, described Famakinwa’s demise as a loss too much to bear.

Describing the deceased as a fine gentleman committed to the integration of the South-West and adoption of a regional common agenda, the governor, according to the statement, said that his death had left a gaping hole that would be difficult to fill.

Ajimobi said, “Death has again cut short the life of one of our shining stars. This is an energetic young man that was always prepared to sacrifice his time, expertise and resources to ensure the integration of the South-West. He was a rallying point for all the stakeholders in the South-West development agenda.”

Also, the Afenifere Renewal Group, in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Mr. Olawale Oshun, and Secretary, Ayo Afolabi, paid tribute to the deceased, describing him as a selfless person, who put the development of the region at the core of his heart.

“The DAWN Agenda may have remained a document on the shelves like many of such in Nigeria but Famakinwa, following the adoption of the Commission by the South-West governors, worked hard to give life to it and nurtured the seed to a blossoming tree that is now the model as far as regional integration in Nigeria is concerned,” the statement said.

