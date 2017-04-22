Amosun, Ajimobi, ARG mourn Famakinwa

Posted April 22, 2017 5:26 am by Comments

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, his counterpart in Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and the Afenifere Renewal Group, have all described  the death of the Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission, Mr. Dipo Famakinwa, as shocking, sudden and sad.

Amosun, while reacting to the news of Famakinwa’s death on Friday morning, said, “It is a great loss to the South-West geo-political zone and indeed the entire nation.

Winasbet.com

“His death is a blow to the regional integration efforts of the states of Western Nigeria where he had effectively created a template for regional competitiveness and optimisation.”

Ajimobi on his part, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, described Famakinwa’s demise as a loss too much to bear.

Describing the deceased as a fine gentleman committed to the integration of the South-West and adoption of a regional common agenda, the governor, according to the statement, said that his death had left a gaping hole that would be difficult to fill.

Ajimobi said, “Death has again cut short the life of one of our shining stars. This is an energetic young man that was always prepared to sacrifice his time, expertise and resources to ensure the integration of the South-West. He was a rallying point for all the stakeholders in the South-West development agenda.”

Also, the Afenifere Renewal Group, in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Mr. Olawale Oshun, and Secretary, Ayo Afolabi, paid tribute to the deceased, describing him as a selfless person, who put the development of the region at the core of his heart.

“The DAWN Agenda may have remained a document on the shelves like many of such in Nigeria but Famakinwa, following the adoption of the Commission by the South-West governors, worked hard to give life to it and nurtured the seed to a blossoming tree that is now the model as far as regional integration in Nigeria is concerned,” the statement said.

Copyright PUNCH.               
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Death Calls Again! DAWN DG Dipo Famakinwa Is Dead The Director General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, Commission, Dipo Famakinwa is dead. Mr. Famakinwa’s organisation was...
  2. DAWN Commission DG, Famakinwa, dies Dipo Famakinwa The Director General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, Commission, Dipo Famakinwa, is dead. He died...
  3. Development Agenda For Western Nigeria DG, Dipo Famakinwa, Is Dead Although his chat records on Facebook messenger showed that Mr. Dipo Famakinwa was active a mere 12 hours ago, information...
  4. ARG mourns death of Famakinwa The Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, mourns the passing of one of its key members, Dipo Famakinwa, the pioneer Director-General of...
  5. ARG, Aregbesola mourn Famakinwa “He was committed wholeheartedly to the progress of the Yoruba,” the Osun governor said. The post ARG, Aregbesola mourn Famakinwa...
  6. BREAKING: DAWN Commission Director General, Dipo Famakinwa, is dead Mr. Famakinwa was head of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria. The post BREAKING: DAWN Commission Director General, Dipo Famakinwa,...
  7. Ajimobi, Ahmed, Emir of Ilorin mourn ex-IGP Adewusi Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, his Kwara State counterpart, Alhaji Abdulfatah and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari,...
  8. Amosun, Fayose, Akeredolu, Aregbesola, Ambode, Oyinlola, others mourn Olufemi Atoyebi, Kamarudeen Ogundele, and Samuel Awoyinfa State governors including Ayodele Fayose, (Ekiti), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and...
  9. Adebayo’s Death: A Monumental Loss To Yoruba Nation – Ajimobi Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has described the exit of a former Military Governor of the old Western State,...
  10. Why southwest integration is necessary – Amosun Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday explained why regional integration is necessary in the Southwest. Amosun said the Development...

< YOHAIG home