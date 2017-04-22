Anambra drags gov aspirants to court over N9m poster levy

Tony Okafor, Awka
The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency has dragged two governorship aspirants in the state to court for not paying the required levy of N9 million each before pasting their campaign posters in some parts of the state.
The agency said by the state law ,the aspirants were supposed to pay N9 million each  before they could be allowed to display their posters.

The Managing Director of ANSAA, Mr. Jude Emecheta, told our correspondents that the affected aspirants were Mr Ezeemo of the Progressives Peoples Alliance and Dr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress.
 
Emechata who said generally, governorship aspirants in the state had shown nonchalance in paying the poster levy, the agency would use every available means within the ambits of the law to cause them to comply with the regulation.
 
He said, “The law establishing ANSAA provides that no person, agency, local government or organization can put up a structure without paying the mandatory fees.”
He said the aspirants were contending that it was unconstitutional for them to be so levied in an election contest.
The ANSAA boss said the aspirants were also saying that the state government was usurping the constitutional function of the local government councils by collecting such tax.
 

