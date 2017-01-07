ANC women’s league wants Zuma ex-wife to lead party

The powerful Women’s League of South Africa’s ruling ANC on Saturday chose outgoing African Union chief Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as their candidate for party leader. Battle has been raging within the African National Congress (ANC) to succeed current leader and head of state Jacob Zuma. Dlamini-Zuma, the president’s ex-wife, has maintained good relations with her scandal-hit […]

