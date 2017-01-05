Another Chibok schoolgirl rescued by troops

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja A Chibok schoolgirl has been rescued by troops in the Alargano forest, Borno State, by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Sani Usman, has confirmed the rescue, adding that the army could come up with further details shortly. “Troops found another Chibok schoolgirl. Details shortly,” he […]

