Anti-FG protests rock Lagos, Abuja, major cities

Despite the cancellation of anti-government protests planned by a popular musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, hundreds of Nigerians, on Monday, trooped out to protest the harsh economic situation in the country. There were protests against the government in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Osogbo, Port Harcourt and Uyo. There was, however, another protest in Abuja, […]

The post Anti-FG protests rock Lagos, Abuja, major cities appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

