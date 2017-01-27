John Ameh, Abuja Debate on the 2017 budget degenerated into a shouting match between members of the majority All Progressives Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday. Debate on the budget of N7.29tn was going smoothly until Thursday when PDP lawmakers started criticising the […]

The post APC, PDP Reps clash over 2017 budget projections appeared first on Punch Newspapers.