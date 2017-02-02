Apostle Suleiman as parable for a failing nation
Niran Adedokun Every law abiding Nigerian should be appalled by the audacity of the video where Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, asked members of his church to resort to premeditative self-help at the sight of Fulani herdsmen near their church premises. Suleiman, who recently came into public consciousness, appears to […]
PROFET NWAJESUS. February 2nd, 2017 at 4:03 pm
SULEMAN IS A MAN OF GOD ,I KNOW.AND I BELIEVE IN ANY OF HIS MASSAGE…NIGERIAN GOVERMENT DOES NOT VALUE AN ANOINTED ONE