Apostle Suleiman as parable for a failing nation

Posted February 2, 2017 11:26 am by Comments (1)

Niran Adedokun Every law abiding Nigerian should be appalled by the audacity  of the video where Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, asked members of his church to resort to premeditative self-help at the sight of Fulani herdsmen near their church premises. Suleiman, who recently came into public consciousness, appears to […]

The post Apostle Suleiman as parable for a failing nation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

One response to Apostle Suleiman as parable for a failing nation

  1. PROFET NWAJESUS. February 2nd, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    SULEMAN IS A MAN OF GOD ,I KNOW.AND I BELIEVE IN ANY OF HIS MASSAGE…NIGERIAN GOVERMENT DOES NOT VALUE AN ANOINTED ONE

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I repeat it, Christians defend yourselves against Fulani herdsmen – Apostle Suleiman insists Despite controversies trailing his comment on Fulani herdsmen, the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has restated that...
  2. PHOTOS: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Suleiman in Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, in the early hours of Wednesday prevented the operatives of the Department of State...
  3. Any Fulani herdsman you see around me or the church premises, kill him, cut his head’- Apostle Suleiman instructs his security officers Senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has instructed his security officers to kill any Fulani...
  4. Nollywood Actress Georgina Onuoha commends Gov. Fayose for Preventing the Arrest of Apostle Suleiman Governor Fayose last night intervened on a plan to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministry by the...
  5. Any Fulani Herdsman You See , Kill Him, Cut Off His Head – Apostle Suleiman http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0RhW3spBo8 Somebody called me and told me that there is a plan to send Fulani herdsmen after you and I...
  6. My message on Fulani herdsmen taken out of context – Apostle Suleman *Condemns attempt to abduct him, demands apology Friday Olokor, Abuja General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has condemned...
  7. Fayose cautions DSS over planned detention of Apostle Suleiman, Bishop Oyedepo Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has warned the Department...
  8. “If you’re involved in MMM you are Demonic… Satanic” – Apostle Johnson Suleiman | OAP Freeze says he’s “with him on this one” During a Church service, Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) declared that popular Ponzi Scheme MMM is not of...
  9. El-Rufai should produce herdsmen he offered money – Apostle Suleman The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Sunday challenged the Federal Government to compel the Kaduna...
  10. IPOB flays FG, DSS over Apostle Suleiman INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned theinvitation of Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Ministries for questioning over what is...

< YOHAIG home