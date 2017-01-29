Apostle Suleman to appear before DSS with 30 lawyers

Olusola Fabiyi and Friday Olokor The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has formally been invited by the Department of State Services to appear at its National Headquarters in Abuja, SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt. Our correspondent learnt on Saturday that the cleric was invited for interrogation on Monday (tomorrow) by 10am, […]

The post Apostle Suleman to appear before DSS with 30 lawyers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

