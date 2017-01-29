Are advocates of further devaluation economic terrorists?

Posted January 29, 2017 11:26 pm by Comments

Henry Boyo The increasing gap between the official and parallel market naira exchange rates has lately propelled a fresh call from corporate financial establishments and diverse speculators and experts (both local and foreign) for the Central Bank of Nigeria to unhinge the naira from the purported present “flexible” peg of N305=$ 1, despite  the horrendous social […]

The post Are advocates of further devaluation economic terrorists? appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Naira devaluation or doom: Is Nigeria’s economic history repeating itself? On the 20th of February 2016, Nigeria’s President Buhari hardened his stance against devaluing the Nigerian Naira because he believes...
  2. CBN: no devaluation of naira There will be no devaluation of the naira, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele reiterated yesterday. He told...
  3. Devaluation: Financial experts predict slowdown in economic activities Financial experts on Tuesday predicted that a further devaluation of the Naira would slowdown economic activities and deepen a current...
  4. Buhari questions benefit of naira devaluation President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday told a gathering of business leaders that he did not see the benefit of the...
  5. Activities of ‘economic terrorists’ behind fall of Naira — AGF The Federal Government, yesterday, blamed the current state of the Naira on orchestrated criminal conspiracies and manipulation by “unscrupulous elements...
  6. NAIRA DEVALUATION DEBATE: Apex bank’s forex regime creating more problems for the economy – LCCI DG Just few weeks after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised alarm that Nigeria’s economy was sliding into a recession,...
  7. Naira: Sanusi backs devaluation, says CBN ‘in denial’ with policies Former central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido, has called on his successor to devalue the naira and warned...
  8. NLC Kicks Against Proposal for Naira Devaluation The factional Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Issa Aremu, has kicked against the call by the...
  9. The Platform Advocates People Driven Economic Development The Nigerian government has been tasked on the need for economic growths that are driven by people and not the government....
  10. Re: Devaluation: IMF versus Buhari – Henry Boyo’s ranting The respected economist, Mr. Henry Boyo has never ceased to amuse me with his numerous commentaries in both electronic and...

< YOHAIG home