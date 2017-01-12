Are urges parents to promote indigenous languages

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan The Chairman of Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ibadan, Dr. Lekan Are, has called on parents to communicate with their children in native languages to prevent the death of African culture and languages. Are said this at the Kakanfo Inn End-of-the-Year party in Ibadan. He referred to a report, which indicates that […]

