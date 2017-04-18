Aregbesola drops Ige, Akande’s children, nominates ex-senator as commissioner

Femi Makinde, Osogbo

A son of the late Chief Bola Ige, Muyiwa, and a daughter of former Governor Bisi Akande, Dr. Temitope Ilori, were among those dropped as the Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, moves to constitute his cabinet 29 months after he was re-elected for second term in office.

Aregbesola was inaugurated for his second term in office on November 27, 2014 and he has run the government without a cabinet since then.

The names of the children of the two influential politicians, who were part of the governor’s cabinet during his first term, were missing on the list of nominees he recently sent to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salam, at a plenary on Tuesday, read the list of the nominees forwarded to the lawmakers by the governor.

The governor nominated a former senator representing Osun West in the Senate, Husein Mudasiru, and 38 others as commissioner and special adviser-designates.

The Speaker, while reading the list, did not distinguish those whose names were sent to the House for confirmation as commissioners from those nominated for appointment as special advisers.

The chamber of the House of Assembly was filled to capacity on Tuesday as families, friends and well-wishers of the nominees stormed the place to get first-hand information on the confirmation process.

On the list of the nominees were a former Chief Press Secretary to Akande, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa; a former Special Adviser of Environment, Mr. Bola Ilori; a former Senior Special Adviser to Aregbesola on Electronic Broadcast, Mr. Remi Omowaiye; and a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Ajibola Basiru.

Also on the list were a former Commissioner for  Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ismaila Jayeoba; a former Commissioner for Women and Social Affairs, Mrs. Folake Adegboyega; a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Kolapo Alimi; and a former Assistant Chief of Staff, Mr. Gbenga Akano.

Also on the nominees’ list were Akintunde Akinajo, Yidiat Babalola, Mr. Muhideen Olateju, Mr. Mudasiru Toogun, Mr. Kunle Ige, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, Mrs Taiwo Oluga, Mrs. Latifat Giwa, Mrs. Tohun Adegboyega, and Dr. Rafiu Isamotu.

On the list were also Dr. Olalekan Yinusa, Mr. Babatunde Ibirogba, Mr. Femi Popoola,  Mrs. Yemisi Akinola,  Mr. Remi Kolajo,  Mr. Tunde Ajilore,  Kazeem Salami; Opatola Rasheed Olajide, Mr. Bisi Odewumi, Dr. Adebisi Obawale,  Dr. Gbenga Oyinlola,  Dr. Gbenga Awosode, Mr. Adeola Tejumola,  Biyi Odunlade,  Adeola Tejumola, Gbenga Awosode, Simeon Adebisi and Mikhail Adejare.

