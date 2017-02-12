Arik Air requires N10bn to resume full operations — AMCON
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria on Sunday said it had discovered deep rooted rot at embattled airline, Arik Air. AMCON said it would require over N10 billion to fix the rot before the largest local carrier could resume full and uninterrupted flight operations to its regular routes across the country and beyond The asset […]
