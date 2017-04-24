As UK prepares for sex robot brothel, human prostitutes kick

As the United Kingdom prepares to open its first sex robot brothel, real life commercial sex workers have kicked against the idea.

It has only been a few months since Lumidolls set up its first doll brothel in Barcelona, Spain. But they say they’re already looking for an investor in the UK.

The Spanish company says demand for lifelike androids is rising because they are legal (it’s illegal to run a traditional brothel in the UK) and men can “perform any of their sexual fantasies they do not dare to do with a woman.”

Lumidolls told the Daily Star they have commercial agreements with a sex robot company and are considering the UK market.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently in the process of expanding and looking for more franchisees in other countries.”

The company opened their first venue in Barcelona, where customers could get intimate with “totally realistic” sex dolls.

But the Gothic quarter business was forced to shut up shop after a backlash from the city’s prostitutes.

The Lumidolls spokesperson put the failed venture down to “a problem of infrastructure.”

But now, the brothel has reopened in a mystery area, with prices at £67 for half an hour and £83 for an hour.

All dolls are “disinfected with special antibacterial soaps” and customers are encouraged to use condoms.

But not everyone welcomes the new age of the sex robot.

The Campaign Against Sex Robots believe the machines encourage men to think of women as objects.

But the spokesperson for the company said customers could use dolls to improve their performances with real life partners.

The spokesperson said: “With LumiDolls, customers can perform any of their sexual fantasies they do not dare to do with a woman.

“This allows them to fulfil their wildest fantasies that maybe with other people they can not, maybe they have some physical complex that does not allow them to be comfortable with a person, and with a doll it makes them much easier to overcome this problem.”