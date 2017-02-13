ASSE, Brickwall promote environmental safety awareness

Posted February 13, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The American Society of Safety Engineers, Nigerian Chapter, is collaborating with the Brickwall Group to tackle the incidence of building collapse in the country and environmental safety. According to ASSE, Nigerians need to be safety conscious and patronise professional services in construction so as to reduce building collapse. The President, ASSE, Nigerian Chapter, […]

The post ASSE, Brickwall promote environmental safety awareness appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Environmental Protection: Safety Chapol Creates Awareness In Nnewi The Civil Security Organization in Anambra State has embarked on a march around the industrial city of Nnewi to create...
  2. NESREA to promote awareness on environmental laws The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has expressed its commitment to promoting effective awareness on environmental laws...
  3. Environmental safety: NESREA, NCC partner to check telecom operators The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) have partnered to ensure telecommunication...
  4. Returning Yobe IDPs Get Safety And Awareness Training  The Yobe state Fadama Coordination Office has organized an awareness workshop for returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in the state,...
  5. Stemming Building Collapse: Built environmental professionals seeks Oba Akiolu’s assistance Bothered by the rising cases of building collapse across Lagos State, particularly the Lagos Island axis, members of the Building...
  6. Building Collapse: Surveyors want stiffer safety compliance culture As part of preventive measures to halt frequent incidents of building collapse and other avoidable accidents in the country, the...
  7. Cancer: Stakeholders call for more awareness, medical aid Eric Dumo The founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has called for more awareness to prevent...
  8. Brickwall Group, leading Real Estate Company holds Customer Appreciation Event in Lagos | Uti Nwachukwu, Juliet Ibrahim & More Attend A Real Estate Construction industry expert, Uche Ahubelem has advocated integrity and values as the key ingredients for growing businesses...
  9. School Proprietors Task On Security Awareness School Proprietors across the country on Thursday in Jos, were charged to be security conscious as students and pupils under...
  10. Nigeria not yet there in environmental management – Ayoade The Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer, Chartered Institute of Environmental and Public Health Management of Nigeria, Mr. George Ayoade, speaks on...

< YOHAIG home